PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC)– The Penfield Amphitheater will host the Grateful Red Music Festival (GRMF) on Saturday to benefit AutismUp.

GRMF was conceived by Penfield High School Robotics students.

The festival will take place from 2-7 p.m.

AutismUp provides services to more than 10,000 people diagnosed with autism in the Rochester area.

The Penfield Amphitheater is located on 3100 Atlantic Avenue in Penfield.