Penfield motorcyclist hospitalized after being hit by SUV

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – An SUV struck a motorcyclist on Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Atlantic Avenue by Milford Crossing.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Penfield Fire Company and Penfield Ambulance.

Deputies said a 21-year-old Penfield motorcyclist was heading westbound on Atlantic Avenue when a Honda SUV went to turn northbound onto Milford Crossing and the SUV driver failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The SUV driver was issued a traffic ticket for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.