ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield man who testified in the trial of former Rochester Housing Authority Chairman George Moses was sentenced to 13 months home detention Monday.

Moses was accused of defrauding local non-profit organizations and sentenced to serve over six years in prison in 2022.

Francis Cardinell, 77, was interviewed during the investigation into Moses. According to prosecutors, Cardinell owns Akwasasne Construction, a general contracting firm in Rochester. When investigators interviewed him, he claimed he paid more than $20,000 in cash kickbacks to Moses relating to a contract for Rochester Housing Charities.

During Moses’ federal trial, Cardinell testified under oath that he’d lied about the kickbacks, saying he never paid George Moses in exchange for contracts.

Cardinell pleaded guilty in August to perjury by materially inconsistent statements.