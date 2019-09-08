Penfield man killed in all-terrain crash in Wayne County

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) – A Penfield man was killed in an all-terrain accident in the town of Walworth on Saturday.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies say an all-terrain vehicle was traveling in a field on Cream Ridge Road when it was going to enter a trail when the operator of the all-terrain vehicle lost control and struck a tree.

Deputies identified the driver as 36-year-old William Enfonde of Penfield. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

West Walworth Fire Department and Walworth Town Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.

