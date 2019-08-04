Penfield man fatally struck by car in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police troopers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Saturday evening in Watertown.

Troopers said the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 3 and Pioneer Plaza Drive.

Troopers said 35-year-old Arnaud Pooda from Watertown was driving a 2003 Cadillac Deville on State Route 3 when, according to a witness, he hit a pedestrian.

Police identified the pedestrian as 54-year-old Patrick Brown from Penfield.

Brown suffered multiple traumatic injuries. Watertown Ambulance transported him to Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers do not believe drugs nor alcohol played a role in this accident.

The investigation is continuing.