Penfield man aboard quarantined cruise ship locked in room for days

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A Penfield man is aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is still sitting off the coast of California Sunday night, after a coronavirus outbreak on the ship led to quarantine and prevented the ship from docking.

The Grand Princess spent another day out at sea unable to dock because so many on board have the coronavirus.

Kevin Crouch is among the 3500 passengers under quarantine. He spoke to News8 Sunday via facetime.

“We’ve been confined in cabins since Thursday afternoon, and we just keep waiting for word on what’s going to happen,” said Kevin Crouch, a Penfield resident.

The cruise ship sailed out of California in late February and was not allowed to return to its homeport in San Francisco after crew and passengers started to show signs of the virus.

Around 20 people tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to everyone being locked in their rooms.

“3 meals a day, not to bad, but we have no choices. We’re lucky we have a balcony so we get outside every now and then,” said Crouch.

All over the world, quarantines are going into effect in an attempt to stop the coronavirus from spreading

Here in SUNY Brockport, News 8 was there when 18 SUNY students arrived at Gordon Hall Sunday Morning. They were brought home from a study aboard program in Italy.

Though none of the students tested for the coronavirus, they were put under quarantine as a precaution.

News 8 has obtained a letter to students outlining strict rules. Including; for 14 days they can not have physical contact with anyone. They must keep all doors closed at all times and if they do leave their room to get supplies or use the bathroom, they are required to wear face masks. At no point during the 14 days can they leave the building.

The protocol is similar for the people on the Grand Princess. Kevin Crouch is just waiting to make it home to Penfield.

“Right now we have no idea where we going. They just keep going in circles off the coast of CA. They come on and say well you’re going to be offloaded today and it doesn’t happen. Well you going to be offloaded tomorrow and it doesn’t happen. And they have not given us any idea as to what’s going to happen once were offloaded,” said Crouch.

Sunday night, the governor of California announced he will let the cruise ship dock in Oakland on Monday, but he is not sure when passengers will be allowed off the ship.