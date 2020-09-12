Penfield families hosts Black Kids Matter event

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Penfield families gathered on Saturday morning for a Black Kids Matter event at Harris Whalen Park. The event was meant to celebrate black voices and teach children the importance of standing up for equity and inclusion for all people.

The morning was filled with family-friendly activities while remaining socially distanced, a short march, story time, making signs, and a drum circle.

Penfield parents hosted the event. Penfield Central School District administration and Board of Education members were also in attendance.

Template letters of support and petitions calling for more diverse, equitable and an inclusive educational system were available for attendees to sign and send to elected and state officials.