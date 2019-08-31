Penfield driver flees scene after dump truck rolls over

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC)– A small dump truck rolled over on Saturday just before noon in Penfield on Salt Road.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said the dump truck was heading southbound on when it left the roadway on the west side.

The driver left the scene but was later found by deputies.

The driver and the owner of the vehicle, both Penfield residents, were given a number of tickets, including leaving the scene of an accident (given to the driver).

The driver sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by Perinton Ambulance, and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Webster Fire Department responded and dealt with a gas leak from the dump truck.