Live Now
Tracking the Tropics — Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

Penfield driver flees scene after dump truck rolls over

News
Posted: / Updated:
Crime scene tape file photo_3051204681551857-159532

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC)– A small dump truck rolled over on Saturday just before noon in Penfield on Salt Road.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said the dump truck was heading southbound on when it left the roadway on the west side.

The driver left the scene but was later found by deputies.

 The driver and the owner of the vehicle, both Penfield residents, were given a number of tickets, including leaving the scene of an accident (given to the driver).

The driver sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by Perinton Ambulance, and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Webster Fire Department responded and dealt with a gas leak from the dump truck.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss