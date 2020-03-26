1  of  74
Closings
Penfield couple home after cruise ship, military coronavirus quarantine

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) A couple of weeks ago, Kevin and Pat Crouch were quarantined off the coast of California along with 3,500 others stuck aboard Grand Princess cruise ship.

Their dream vacation turned into a nightmare when 20 people tested positive for Covid-19. The ship sailed for three days before it was allowed to dock in Oakland, California. After that, 2,000 passengers were sent to military bases across the US, for a mandatory 12-day quarantine.

“This feels wonderful. Fabulous. Great to be back after all this time,” says Kevin in front of his Penfield home, after droving two days from Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

“That was really a bad scene. They were not prepared for us (at Dobbins),” says Pat.

The Crouches say on the base, supplies were limited and it seemed as though there was no plan to get people back to their home states. Everyone was held there with no notifications on when they could return. “That was our biggest problem is that we just didn’t get any information,” says Kevin.

“I had a really bad time with the loss of freedom. That was my biggest issue. And I finally said, this is out of my hands and I turned it over the God, and he took care of it,” says Pat.

The Crouches showed no signs of Covid-19 for the entire time spent on the cruise ship or military base. They say they’re the heathiest couple in the county. Upon arriving home tonight they ordered something they’ve been missing for weeks: a Salvatore’s pizza. They say after the quarantine, they’ve earned it. 

“We’re just glad to be home, see our friends and family, but we’re just home for the freedom (sic) that’s the best part about this,” says Pat.

