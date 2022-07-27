Volunteers stock shelves with donations of school supplies for Jewish Family Services annual ‘Pencils and Paper’ drive. (News 8 photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As inflation continues to rise, school supplies are expected to be more costly than expected this year.

Efforts from local organizations continue, with a goal of stocking classrooms with supmcc plies that teachers and students in areas of higher poverty need.

This year, leaders of the drive say what was previously an $800 value has increased to $1400. That’s due to rising costs brought on by inflation.

Through their supply drive “Pencils and Paper,” Jewish Family Services is providing the essentials for the fifth consecutive year. This time around, organizers say the value per classroom is adding up.

“The teachers walk out of the store with the supplies they can bring back to their students,” Betsy Bringewatt, interim president of Jewish Family Services, said. “It ends up benefitting over 30 thousand students each year in our community.”

Volunteers with Jewish Family Services are getting ready to welcome teachers back to the organizations’ annual school supply drive.

In collaboration with the United Way and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, “Pencils and Paper” will serve more than 70 public and private schools in the Rochester area.

“Teachers from high poverty schools in the area are invited to come to our store and walk down the aisles and fill their carts with materials. They’re invited to shop twice a year,” said Bringewatt.

Economists from RIT estimate the average expenses of school supplies per household will go up by roughly 40 percent this year.

At a time when teachers are still adapting to challenges brought forth by the pandemic, organizers of the drive say they are glad to extend the support to registered schools most impacted by poverty.

At a time when budgets are already tight, hundreds of teachers will start a new school year with carts full of supplies that parents would otherwise have to purchase.

The supply drive ends next Friday. By mid-August, registered teachers will be able to pick up what they need. Collectively, volunteers with the program are devoting more than 2,000 hours to the initiative this year.

There’s still time to donate before the drive ends. For more information, visit unitedwayrocflx.org.