ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross made a stop to RCSD School No. 52 Friday, and they brought a special guest.

Pedro the penguin shared his “Prepare with Pedro” campaign to teach the students the importance of home fire safety. They learned the basics, like making a plan, and how to “get low and go.”

“The kids get a good practice on how to get out of a building,” said Julian Buttitta with the Red Cross. “They sometimes hear what to do when an alarm is going off, but they don’t actually get to practice crawling out of a house. Sometimes it can be a little bit more exciting and it’s fun that way, and they’re ready to go if something happens”

More tactics they shared include how to keep calm in the event of a house fire. Earlier this week, students were also taught how to use emergency supply kits.