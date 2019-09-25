Pediatric urgent care now open in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Parents have a brand new option for pediatric urgent care in the greater Rochester area. It’s a first-of-its-kind facility and locally owned. Acute Kids Urgent Care only sees patients who are under 23 years old. Doctor Chrysa Charno says parents can go to their facility when their primary doctor is not available.

“Kids are different. They’re little adults. They require specialized care in a facility that is very comfortable to kids,” said Charno.

The facility has a total of five exam rooms. Each one adorned with encouraging messages, featuring local kids as models. Children here can be treated for colds, coughs, sore throats, cuts needing stitches and minor procedures.

Not to mention they’re also really big on encouraging kids to read.

“One thing that we do here at acute kids that is really cool is encourage literacy. So every child that comes in gets to walk out with a brand new book,” said Charno.

Dr. Charno says parents should reserve going to the ER only when their kids are really sick.

“So it’s nice when you have something that’s minor, or a broken bone, or an injury or cut or something, that could be seen in a different facility,” said Charno.

Recently Acute Kids saw their 100th child this week.

Acute Kids Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from noon to 10 p-m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.