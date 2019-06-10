Pedestrian struck while doing push-ups on Lyell Avenue

Rochester Police officers say a pedestrian was doing push-ups in the street when he ws struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening on Lyell Avenue near Angle Street. 

Officers said the pedestrian is a 51-year-old man from Rochester. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Officers have not issued any citations, and no charges have been filed. 

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

