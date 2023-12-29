ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed after being hit by three vehicles in the town of Avon Tuesday evening.

At 5:25 p.m. on December 26, deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Avon-East Avon Road.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation revealed that the 31-year-old Stephen Letourneau was walking east on Route 5 attempting to cross the road from the northern shoulder to the south when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Letourneau was then struck by two additional vehicles that were heading westbound.

Letourneau, who was from Cananda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that all three operators that were involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating. The crash is still under active investigation.