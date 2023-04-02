ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 30s was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening on Clifford Avenue near Spiegel Park. Officers say the woman’s injuries are life-threatening and she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

“The investigation revealed the striking vehicle was eastbound on Clifford Ave when the pedestrian suddenly ran in front of the vehicle’s path,” officers said. “The driver of the striking vehicle did remain on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.”

According to the RPD, there was no indication of impairment from the driver and no charges have been filed.

The latest update on the pedestrian is that she’s in critical but stable condition.