Pedestrian fatally struck on Parsells Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man died after being struck by a four-door sedan on Saturday evening on the 200 block of Parsells Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 p.m.

Officers said the pedestrian was a 55-year-old man from Rochester who suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to officers, the driver of the sedan was not injured and remained at the scene and has cooperated with RPD’s investigation.

Officers said the accident is still under investigation, and it does not appear that the driver will be cited.