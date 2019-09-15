Pedestrian fatally struck on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the 700 block of Monroe Avenue in Rochester on Saturday evening where a driver struck a pedestrian shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers located a 68-year-old man who was unresponsive in the road. AMR transported the victim to URMC where he died from his injuries about half an hour later.

While investigating, officers learned the victim stepped into the path of the striking vehicle and the driver did not have time to avoid hitting him.

An officer with the Traffic Enforcement Unit was called to the scene and determined the driver was not under the influence of alcohol and has a valid driver’s license.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area and are talking to witnesses who have corroborated the driver’s account of the accident.