HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Laughter, excitement, and plenty of peanut butter helped to kick off the Rochester Institute of Technology’s fundraising campaign for the United Way Monday. Everyone, even the president of the college, Dr. David Munson got involved in the event, which was aptly titled the PB and J Jam.

“It’s all about Peanut Butter and Jelly,” said Dr. Munson right before he went to work on the assembly line.

Working in three shifts, the goal of the day was to make one thousand peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that would then be given to four organizations. Including the Boys and Girls Club, Willow Domestic Violence Center, the YWCA, and the Center for Youth.

“Over 150 volunteers today faculty students and staff that are coming to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to benefit some community organizations,” said Vanessa Herman, the Vice President of Government and Community Relations at RIT.

Don LaFlam, the Executive Director of RIT Dining, noted that with food insecurity on the rise, this is a small dent but a meaningful one.

“We’re going to feed about a thousand people sandwiches today right and that’s a thousand people that may have been wondering where their next meal was going to come from so every little bit helps,” said LaFlam.

Some students took time to reflect on their impact on the community while they were working the line.

“Part of giving back to the community that’s the biggest happiness you know whether you’re doing something for yourself or doing something for someone else,” said Rafi Karim one of the student volunteers.

While others took pride in their work, and efficiency which has helped set the goals for next year’s event even higher, like Wunnan Ziblin.

“Like half an hour we’re already done I think this is max efficiency right here I think we can do all 1,000 in this hour,” said Ziblin.

With LaFlam adding on.

“[We] could probably have made 5,000 sandwiches today and been able to find a home for all of them […] all that means is that next year we can definitely add some more production to the mix.”

In total, once the event was finished 1,100 sandwiches were made and distributed, this of course is only the beginning too, as RIT plans to give much more.

“Our goal this year is to raise $300,000 and get 1,000 unique donors all from the RIT community,” said Herman.