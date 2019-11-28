“Payback – HE KILLED MY WIFE” written on wall where doctors found dead

BOSTON, M.A. (CBS) –More police officers who responded to the murders of two doctors in South Boston testified Wednesday about what they found at the scene. CBS Boston reports officers showed a knife they believe was used in the murder and words written on the wall of the doctors’ penthouse.

Jurors also saw the knife police believe was used to kill doctors Lina Bolanos and Richard Field. Bampumim Teixeira, 32, of Chelsea, was charged with the crime. In 2016 he was a security guard in the Macallen Building, where Bolanos and Field lived.

Lieutenant Detective Daniel Duff testified that the knife was found just outside the South Boston penthouse condo where the doctors were found stabbed to death on May 5, 2017.

Jurors were also shown a BB gun and a folding knife, which police believe also may have been used in the crime.

Sergeant Detective Edward Meade took the stand and described the writing he found on the wall of the doctors’ apartment. “There was a wall with photos – like photos of people on trips, and a couple of the photos had been crossed out.”

Meade also testified that there were some words written on the wall: “Payback – HE KILLED MY WIFE.”

Teixeira was not married. The Boston Globe reported that when officers apprehended Teixeira, an officer testified that he also told them, “They killed my wife.”

Teixeira has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping, and one count of armed home invasion.

Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field, 49, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management.

Their families have filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the building’s owners claiming security there was weak.