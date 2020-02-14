Paul McCartney wants to help send a personal card to your loved one this Valentine’s Day

Some of the coldest air of the season has arrived just in time for Valentine's Day. Temperatures have dipped well down into the single digits with subzero wind chills commonplace. We're seeing "fingers of flakiness", i.e., lake effect snow, still making their way through Wayne County and the Finger Lakes.

If you're not doing a bit of shoveling you're certainly doing plenty of shivering. Temperatures will never climb out of the teens today with subzero wind chills persisting through midday.