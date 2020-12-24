Patients putting off urinary issues amid pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local experts say that 40% of men in their 50s and 60s and 80% of men in their 70s will experience some sort of prostate issue or bothersome urinary symptoms in their lifetime.

Now the COVID-19 pandemic is causing some men to put off seeking proper medical treatment. One urologist with Rochester Regional Health says if some symptoms are left untreated, they can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.

“People have been basically holding off being evaluated, despite the turmoil which surrounds COVID,” Dr. John Valvo said.

A little-known, but common condition among aging men is an enlarged prostate. Dr. Valvo said new technology being used at Rochester Regional Medical Center is changing the way treatment is conducted. One of the doctor’s patients said the procedure saved his life.

“I’ve really had no problems or after effects,” Joe Comfort said. “It’s one of the best things I ever did.”

The doctor said it’s important for anyone experiencing symptoms to contact their physician.