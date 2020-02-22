Paterno family drops charges against Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A. (WTAJ) — Nearly one decade after the child sex abuse scandal involving Jerry Sandusky, the Paterno family is dropping all claims against the university.

Today Board of Trustees chair Mark Dambly said PSU and the Paterno family have resolved all outstanding issues, and the university will pay for some of the Paterno family’s expenses.

No information has been released on exactly how much Penn State will pay the family.

Dambly also said PSU wants to recognize the contributions Joe Paterno made not just to the football program but to the academic advancement of Penn State.

Paterno died of lung cancer in 2012.