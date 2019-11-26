Passengers traveling for holidays gear up for crowded airports

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- More than 26 million passengers will fly between November 22 and December 2, according to the transportation security administration, and The Greater Rochester International Airport is gearing up for the expected crowds.

Officials with the airport say the staff is at full capacity.

“So I’m pretty confident that at this point everybody is fully staffed and ready to go for the travelers that have already been coming through over the weekend and it will continue to grow over the next couple days,” said Andy Moore, director of aviation at The Greater Rochester International Airport.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest days for the airport, according to officials. Each day, they expect 1,000 more travelers than usual, something that passengers on Monday were are already thinking about.

“I think holidays are going to be pretty busy and I think tips for passengers always bring a neck pillow those are so good especially for long flights,” said Meghana Khedekar, who was flying to Boston.

“This thanksgiving expect a lot of people here but yeah, get here early,” said Zhuoran Yang, who was flying to Philadelphia.

“Get here early, early is on time and on time is late, so get here early,” said Abhishek Madathanapalli, who was flying to Indianapolis.

This year, strong winds and inclement weather are expected to dominate the week, which could impact flights. Officials say they have dealt with this in the past and are ready for this year.

“We have full crews out on our airfield as we speak and we’ll have that throughout the entire week. And so we are prepared to handle any weather that we can,” said Moore. “Just get here a little bit early then you normally would and be patient. There’s going to be a lot of people traveling.”

The busiest days are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day and the Sunday after the holiday. The TSA expects to screen more than 2 million people each of those days.

90 minutes before your flight is when officials say you should get to the airport. More tips can be found here.