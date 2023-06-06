ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The best local and regional talent return along with national acts to the Party in the Park concert series this July.
The popular concert series, which has been a community favorite for 26 years, is returning to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, starting Thursday, July 13.
Party in the Park will continue every Thursday through August 17, with a diverse lineup of music.
Lineup and dates:
July 13:
- Ripe
- Andy Frasco & the U.N.
July 20:
- Max Creek
- Melvin Seals & JGB
July 27:
- Zac Brown Tribute Band
- Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
August 3:
- Shamarr Allen
- The Seven Wonders
August 10:
- The Pete Griffith Group
- Twiddle
August 17:
- Joe Samba
- Lettuce
Gates open at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to the musical talent, the Craft Beer Garden is returning this year with some of New York State’s best IPAs, ciders, stouts, and more, alongside a Bubbly Bar, with prosecco and mimosas. Bazaar in the Park is also returning to the event, with different vendors on each date.
Tickets for Party in the Park start at $7, and children 12 and under are free. VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are also available to upgrade the Party in the Park experience.
More information and tickets are available here.