ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The best local and regional talent return along with national acts to the Party in the Park concert series this July.

The popular concert series, which has been a community favorite for 26 years, is returning to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, starting Thursday, July 13.

Party in the Park will continue every Thursday through August 17, with a diverse lineup of music.

Lineup and dates:

July 13:

Ripe

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

July 20:

Max Creek

Melvin Seals & JGB

July 27:

Zac Brown Tribute Band

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

August 3:

Shamarr Allen

The Seven Wonders

August 10:

The Pete Griffith Group

Twiddle

August 17:

Joe Samba

Lettuce

Gates open at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the musical talent, the Craft Beer Garden is returning this year with some of New York State’s best IPAs, ciders, stouts, and more, alongside a Bubbly Bar, with prosecco and mimosas. Bazaar in the Park is also returning to the event, with different vendors on each date.

Tickets for Party in the Park start at $7, and children 12 and under are free. VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are also available to upgrade the Party in the Park experience.

More information and tickets are available here.