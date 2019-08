ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – No arrests were made on Saturday after an unruly crowd threw cans and beer bottles at Rochester Police officers on Saturday afternoon on Dartmouth Street near the Park Avenue Festival in Rochester.

The initial call police received were reports of large crowds throwing things at vehicles.

More than 200 people were in the crowd and refused to disperse, and that’s when they began targeting at the officers.

Officers used pepper spray balls to move the group out of the area.