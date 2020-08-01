Part of Route 250 closes after vehicle flips

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident in Perinton on Saturday shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Deputies asy a BMW SUV was crossing Route 250 from St. Andrews Boulevard to Fairport Drive when it pulled out directly in front of a Mazda SUV that was traveling southbound on Route 250.

The Mazda ended up on its roof. Deputies say there were two occupants inside the Mazda and one in the BMW.

The driver of the BMW was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

Route 250 is closed between just south of Fairport Drive and just north of Fairport Drive and just north of Fairport Drive while the crash is being investigated.