Parolee shot three times after resisting arrest, striking parole officer with car

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he attempted to flee his parole officer, struck him with a car, and the officer fired his weapon while trying to stop him.

Around 8:14 a.m., a parole officer responded to Woodridge Motel in Canandaigua to take a parolee into custody after a report of a violation.

A parole officer was attempting to take a suspect into custody this am when he decided to run striking the officer with his car the officer then discharged 7 shots from his gun striking the parole 3 times. pic.twitter.com/BJsKvcEKjT — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 3, 2020

“When he was informed that he was under arrest for parole violation, he at one point jumped in a motor vehicle attempted to flee the scene at which time a parole officer tried to get him to stop. He struck the parole officer causing him to land on the hood,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.

At this point, Henderson said in an attempt to stop the man, the parole officer fired his weapon and discharged seven rounds. “When the parole officer did this he actually struck the individual three times at which time we were able to take him into custody.”

The parolee was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via mercy flight and the parole officer was transported to F.F. Thompson Hospital to have a check over he has since been released.

According to Henderson, the man was arrested for multiple larcenies throughout the community. The parolee attempted to arrest him for a parole violation on Tuesday morning.

“We’re still investigating everything but it appears that it was an intentional act,” Henderson said. “You have people walking on the sidewalks if they left at the high rate of speed it could have struck a pedestrian so again these actions lead to where we are today.”

“when you’re in custody, cooperate that’s what were looking for. This is a difficult time for everybody. we want to make sure that every one is okay.”

