Parkinson’s Moving Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Parkinson’s Foundation will host this year’s Moving Day fundraiser this Sunday, September 29 at Monroe Community College in Brighton.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. The walk will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Kimberly Collins, the Parkinson’s Foundation Community Development Manager, and Fred Schwab who is a person with Parkinson’s discussed the event and the disease Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“This is our eighth season of Moving Day,” said Collins. “It’s a one-mile walk around the MCC campus, but it’s so much more than that. We actually call it kind of our festival. There is so much for the family to do. We have a Parkinson’s experience tent, where it actually simulates different symptoms of Parkinson’s so friends and family can go through it and get a glimpse of what someone’s going through. We have a movement disorder tent where people can showcase different exercises and take a class, a 15-minute tidbit of what a class would be and they can see what that’s all about. We have a kids area, so it is kid friendly and family friendly. There’s face painting, balloon arts. There’s a whole bunch of resources that people can see what’s out in the community for people with Parkinson’s as well.”

It took 12 years for Schwab to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “I finally knew what was bothering me for all these years and that there was a cause,” he said. “I knew what to focus on to try to get better and feel better and live better. So that was, that was a big thing for me. I learned that exercise was key for improving the symptoms and also delaying the progression of the disease. About two months after I was diagnosed, I started at Rock Steady Boxing Flower City. I now go there four times a week. I do personal weight training. I run and ride bike other days of the week so that every day I’m doing some sort of intense physical activity to slow the progression down as much as possible.”

As for his outlook, Schwab said, “I don’t look too far into the future. I just kind of take it day by day. Every day is a little bit different. There are challenges, new challenges that come up, different challenges every day. It’s pretty much doing whatever I need to do to feel my best at any given time. I’m going to have deep brain stimulation in a few months. It’s just another step forward to have another tool to use to try to minimize my symptoms so that I can have the best life I can have and still do things I want to do.”

You can register for Moving Day Sunday morning at MCC. You can also register ahead of time and get more information online at the Moving Day Rochester website.