ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s not the full Park Ave Summer Arts Festival, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of fun to be had along Park Avenue in Rochester this August.

As News 8 reported back in May, the Park Avenue Merchants Association had struggled to find a promoter and funding for a full scale festival with hopes that will change in 2024. Instead they’ll be putting on the ‘Summer Stroll’ on August 5 and 6.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to shops and restaurants being open, there will be live music. Children’s activities will be available at the corner of Park and Barrington Streets.

No streets will be closed for the stroll that runs from Alexander Street to Culver Road.

