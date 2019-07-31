Park Ave. Fest: Rochester’s event to see and be seen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of Rochester’s biggest summer festivals is happening this weekend.

The Park Ave. Summer Arts Festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and the festival takes up more than a mile of Park Avenue, from Culver Road to Alexander Street.

Known for its traditional architecture, hip urban atmosphere, and rich history, the Park Avenue neighborhood transforms for one weekend annually to become a shopping and social mecca.

Map provided by Rochester Events!

All Kinds of Art

More than 350 artists will line the streets, with craftspeople, exhibitors, musicians, and more from the United States and Canada. An art show will feature the handmade creations of artists in 13 different categories and judges will determine the weekend’s winners.

Mediums represented at the festival include body care, ceramics, drawings, fiber accessories, wearable fibers, glass, jewelry, painting, packaged food, photography, woodworkers, mixed media, commercial exhibitors, media exhibitors, non-profits and more. For a full, detailed list of vendors, visit this website.

Jam Out!

Music is art too! For more than four decades, the Park Ave. Fest has showcased local talent, both rising stars and established performers, and this year is no different. This year’s event features a broad range of music, dance and more, on three different stages on both days of the festival.

Saturday, August 3

Alexander Stage:

10:15 AM- Bill Schmitt & the Bluesmasters

11:30 AM- The All in Brass Band

12:45 PM- Blonde Over Blue

2:00 PM- Laura & the Earthlings

3:15 PM- Light Blue

4:45 PM- Light Blue

Oxford Stage:

10:15 AM- Al Biles & GenJam

11:45 AM- Charles Emanuel

1:00 PM- Paradigm Shift

2:15 PM- Jackson Cavalier

3:30 PM- Chris Wilson

5:00 PM- Galileo Band

Somerton Stage:

10:30 AM- Free Agent

12:00 PM- Agape Black Belt Center

1:15 PM- Sam Nitsch

2:30 PM- Josh Shapiro

3:45 PM- Kaylin Cervini

5:00 PM- Aaron Rizzo Trio

Sunday, August 4

Alexander Stage:

10:15 AM- Worthy Duncan

11:15 AM- Allen Hopkins

12:30 PM- 3D Line Dancers

1:45 PM- Men Behaving Badly

3:00 PM- Benjamin Sheridan

4:15 PM- Answer the Muse

Oxford Stage:

10:15 AM- Larry Compa

11:30 AM- The Sugargliders

12:30 PM- Sam Nitsch

1:45 PM- Chaz and the Dazzlers

3:00 PM- Galileo Band

4:15 PM- Harmonic Dirt

Somerton Stage:

10:30 AM- Al Biles & GenJam

11:45 AM- Main Street Players

12:30 PM- Elvio’s Camp ROC Star

Good Grubbin’

Arguably the best part of any festival is the food, and the Park Avenue Summer Art Fest delivers with more than 40 different festival favorites and specialties lining the streets to add to the many, and diverse bistros, cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and coffee houses in the neighborhood.

Festival Merch

For anyone looking out for official Park Ave. Festival T-Shirts, commemorative posters, and more, visit the festival merchandise tent at the corner of Berkeley and Oxford Streets.

Family Friendly, Not Fur-iendly

Festival officials say it is a family-friendly and alcohol-free event. They also urge attendees to leave their pets at home.

First-aid service is available opposite Vassar Street adjacent to the 7-Eleven parking lot.

For lost children, look for Rochester police officers stationed at Alexander St., Meigs St., Goodman St., Oxford St., Berkeley St., Culver Rd., and on patrol throughout the festival,) or, any of the Festival Block Captains. Block Captains are wearing light blue polo shirts with bright yellow messenger bags over their shoulders. If unable to locate, call 911.

Safety First

With two mass shootings around the country this week already, police said they will be ready. RPD officers will be actively patrolling the Park Avenue area this weekend. Police say they will also be enforcing the 10 p.m. noise ordinance and making sure parties stay quiet and confined.