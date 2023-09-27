WEBSTER N.Y. (WROC) – A parent’s nightmare unfolded this afternoon as athletes on a Wayne Central School District bus collided with a car.

The crash happened around 1 PM in Webster and shutdown Lake Road at Webster Road until around 8 PM.

Police say the bus was traveling East on Lake Road when a Sedan entered the path from Route 250. Both the bus and Sedan went off the roadway and burst into flames as a result of the collision. The driver of the Sedan died on scene.

Chief Kohlmeier with the Webster Police Department said the students and staff were able to exit safely. “Prior to our arrival the bus driver and students left the scene and walked down lake road to the next intersection to be away from the chaos that was unfolding there and the Wayne Central School District staff responded and we let them work through their unification process to notify parents and reunite their students with their parents,” says Chief Kohlmeier.

Parents we spoke to are understandably shaken by the news but are grateful the students made it out alive.

“It’s a scary thing when people don’t pay attention to buses, like my kids ride those buses. But I have nothing but the utmost faith in the Wayne Central District and the bus drivers that they hire. They make sure to take care of the kids and that’s their first concern,” says Jaime Halter.

“We were just glad that god was watching over the wayne central bus and the students are going to be good and hopefully be able to move on,” says Jason Schreiber.

Police have not released any information about the driver or details about what caused the collision.

District officials said of the 22 students and 3 adults on the bus, one student was treated for a leg injury.