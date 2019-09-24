Parents and past students worry about possible district layoffs

The Rochester City Schools District’s reported budget gap has parents and past students concerned. The district says it found through an external audit overspending in the 2018-19 budget, most likely on health care and special education.

“I wasn’t surprised we’ve bee here before,” said Walida Monroe Sims and RSCD parent.

One parent’s reaction to the district’s reported 50 million dollar budget gap. Walida Monroe Sims has 8 children all of whom are either in city schools or attended city schools. She worries about the shortage leading to teacher layoffs.

“I’m an advocate for working parents for parents who need our district. So the education that’s provided should be provided with quality and equity and they need to be held accountable,” said Sims.

The Rochester teacher’s association president is also concerned. 50 million is 5% of the district’s budget, roughly the salary of 600 teaching jobs. He says layoffs are the only option to make up the funds, meaning fewer classes for students.

“Our students wouldn’t have any elective courses, they wouldn’t have any music or art of physical education or librarian or anything else that is not required by law,” said Adam Urbanski, President of the Rochester Teacher’s Association.

Past students are also worried. Jimmy Knight went to a city school. He says the conditions weren’t great to begin with and the schools can’t afford to cut back.

“It’s gonna affect a lot of people especially the youth. And that’s why it gets to me. I’m a youth myself I’ve been there. It’s gonna affect a lot of people in a bad way,” said Jimmy Knight RCSD Graduate.

In a social media post, Superintendent of district schools Terry Dade said, “I know that difficult decisions will have to be made. However, these decisions will be made judiciously so that their impact is felt somewhere other than the classroom.”

State and Federal officials have called for an investigation in the district’s finances.