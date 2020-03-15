Parents and churchgoers fear potential spread after confirmed coronavirus case in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Many parents, students, and community members connected to the Greece area are concerned that the woman who tested positive for coronavirus could have it spread around the area.

Lorberto Ramond’s granddaughter goes to Greece Arcadia Middle School school, where the woman who tested positive worked. Their family is already talking about how to stay healthy and look out for signs.

“I was just talking to her last night after I got out of work and everything it’s like, you know, you got to be careful,” said Lorberto Ramond, whose grandaughter goes to Greece Arcadia. “One teacher got it and she’s touching other students everything and who knows. Could she spread it to them. Then they go to lunch and then you know they play around with their friends and it’s like you never know it’s crazy.”

Even parents with kids in other districts are worried too.

“Your gonna get it from anywhere. It’s like down on our hometown too,” said Greg Flint, a parent.

“Extra hand washing, sanitizing, trying to keep our hands away from our faces and just yeah, staying at home as much as we can,” said Sharon Morse, a parent in the Greece school district.

At Saint. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, leaders are posting a letter with health tips on the door after the same women who tested positive for the coronavirus visited the church March first.

The letter lists out the steps the church is taking to prevent any spreads, including avoiding handshakes and hugs and limiting contact during holy communion.

The fear over the second case of coronavirus in Monroe County extends not only to the church community but to those who live in the same area as the woman.

“Concerned where she was restaurants has she been to Walmart has she been to Wegmans. places that I’ve been,” said Sherese Wyatt-Cooper, a Greece resident.

That woman is expected to recover, doctors with Unity Hospital where she is getting care saying, “She is presently stable and has received the necessary medical care for her respiratory symptoms and so we’re pleased it appears she will have a good prognosis,” said Dr. Robert Mayo, University of Rochester Chief Medical Officer.