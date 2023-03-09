NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — A young mother is urging parents everywhere to double-check the quality of the food their kids are eating after some tiny pieces of glass allegedly ended up in a bag of snacks, she bought for her baby last month.

Nicole Rought of Naples says what started as a typical snack time for her baby, allegedly became scary when he started choking on the Earth’s Best Organic products he usually enjoys. After assessing the bag, she claims to have found glass products mixed with the food.

“I just couldn’t imagine being their mom and seeing that happen because I gave him that food,” Nicole Rought expressed to us.

For the last few months, Nicole fed her 10-month-old son Luca Rought Organic Peanut Butter Baked Corn Puffs from Earth’s Best Organic. But when he had trouble breathing while eating some recently, she knew something was wrong.

“I knew this wasn’t his fake normal playful cough and then he started grabbing at his ears,” Nicole recalled. “Then he just looked in distress. So, I hurried up and gave him his water then got a clean tissue and whipped the inside of his mouth.”

After checking Luca’s throat and the bag, Nicole alleges she found small pieces of glass spread over the corn puffs. She took these pictures which appear to show it mixed in the bag and food. Also, kept the bag to show us in person.

“On his highchair that he’s sitting in now there was hard shards of like glass or plastic,” Nicole continued. “Not enough to cut me, but enough to poke through the skin. So, I open the bag and they we’re coated, every puff in there was coated with this.”

Nicole bought these Earth’s Best Organic Corn Puffs at the Walmart in Canandaigua and says they eventually took them off the shelves when she complained. In a statement to News 8, Walmart’s corporate affairs office said “We are committed to providing safe, high-quality food for our customers and expect that same commitment from our suppliers. We appreciate when customers alert us to their experiences. We take this seriously, and while no other customers have raised similar concerns, we are investigating with our supplier.”

In the meantime, Nicole urges all parents to check any food for their children before feeding it to them.

“I don’t want to hear that a baby God forbid passed away because glass lodged into their throat,” Nicole said. “From eating this or another product on that line. So, don’t just open the package and think it’s safe just because you bought it at a store.”

The Rought family has since switched the food for both of their sons and is in the process of hearing back from Earth’s Best Organic on the investigation. We reached out to their parent company Hain Celestial for comment but have not heard back.

Walmart added in their statement they encourage all customers who have issues like this to call their customer service line. Since this incident, Luca Rought has been looked at by the family doctor, and his mother Nicole says he’s been cleared of any health risks and is doing fine.