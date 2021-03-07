Paramount Pictures returns to Buffalo to film new movie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Movie cameras will soon be rolling again in Western New York.

Mayor Byron Brown announced that Paramount Pictures will shoot a movie in Buffalo this March. Film Commissioner Tim Clark said the film will shoot in Western New York until mid-May.

Clark said the studio is coming back to Buffalo after it had a good experience making “A Quiet Place Part Two” back in 2019.

“Pretty much the whole movie will be here in the region and that’s really good economic news for Buffalo and Western New York as we get out of this crazy pandemic stage.” TIM CLARK, FILM COMMISSIONER, BUFFALO NIAGARA FILM OFFICE

Clark couldn’t go into detail about the movie’s plot or whose involved. The studio is keeping that under wraps.

“A Quiet Place Part Two” will finally hit theaters on Memorial Day.