Parade, vigil held in support of Black Lives Matter in 19th Ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Activists organized a parade in the 19th Ward in Rochester Friday evening in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Things really have to change in this country,” said Dennis Coleman, who rode his bicycle in the parade. “We can’t go on in the way that we’ve been going.”

“It’s important for me to be here to lend my support,” added Coleman.

And plenty more joined Coleman, behind handlebars and steering wheels, riding and driving around the 19th Ward.

Happening now: Bicycles, cars, motorcycles set to parade in the 19th Ward in support of Black Lives Matter. Organizers say the parade will be followed by a vigil for lives claimed by racism and police brutality. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/p38kmbc5xJ — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) June 19, 2020

The parade took place on Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified of their freedom.

A candlelight vigil followed the parade, which ended at Aberdeen Square Park. Its purpose, according to organizers, to remember those lost to police brutality and racism.

Zola Brown, president of the 19th Ward Community Association, helped organize the event.

“This is significant today,” said Brown, “And the fact that we have such a diverse crowd says we’re moving forward. We haven’t gotten there yet, but we’re moving forward.”