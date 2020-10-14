Parade for local Army veteran hitting milestone in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A drive by parade in Greece was held Wednesday afternoon for a military veteran hitting his 90th birthday.

The community came out to honk and send their best wishes to Jerry Shute, a hometown hero who has worn many hats.

Shute was in the Army from 1951 to 1953. It was the Korean War era, but he was stationed in Europe with a MASH unit. He spent years as a firefighter in the region, and eventually served as a bus driver for the Greece Central School District for 32 years.

When he retired at 70, he says he was bored, and decided to stick around as a bus attendant with the district for 14 more years, stepping down in his 80’s.

He was totally surprised with the drive-by parade for him on Edgemere Drive in Greece.

“Well, that’s nice. The thing of it is, you know, people I’ve been in contact with throughout my lifetime…I must have made some kind of impression on them,” says Shute smiling.

“He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever known. He’s warm, he’s caring, he’s a great story teller, and I love him,” says Barb Insalaco, a Bus Driver in Parade.

Shute says his secret to long life is “living clean,’ just one Manhattan drink treat a week, and no smoking. He quit that about 40 years ago.