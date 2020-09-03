Pandemic won’t stop ROCovery Fitness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROCovery Fitness is helping people fight addiction despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-founder Yana Kashper discussed how the Rochester-based non-profit moved its programming online to keep people connected Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

ROCovery Fitness is a supportive community of physically active individuals brought together by sober living, committed to creating an environment of healing and recovery. Members, friends and families are empowered to discover their inner strength and confidence through adventure, fun and camaraderie.

ROCovery Fitness programs are free and open to anyone with 48 hours of continuous sobriety. Friends, family members, and those who choose to live sober are welcome.

The organization is inviting everyone to join its annual fundraiser – the 2020 ROCovery Fitness Virtual 5K Run/Walk and X-Challenge! Run, walk, or just join our virtual community for the fun updates, posts, pictures, and fundraising incentives. ROCovery Fitness’ 6th Annual 5K and X-Challenge is a celebration of fitness and recovery, and a crucial fundraiser for this life-saving organization. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is 100 percent virtual!

You can run/walk anywhere, anytime between 12 am Saturday, September 12, and 11:59 pm on Sunday, September 13.

New this year will be the Quad-Trail Warrior Challenge. Test your endurance by running all 4 trails, spanning the events’ history in just 2 days. Complete this challenge and get not only bragging rights but also some cool Quad-Trail Warrior swag!

The ROCovery Fitness 5K celebrates the hope we find in recovery, and remembers loved ones who have been lost to the disease of addiction. Whether you are running for yourself, for someone you love, or for someone you’ve lost, we hope you will run (or walk!) for ROCovery Fitness!

For more information visit ROCoveryFitness.org.