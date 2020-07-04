Palmyra man charged after allegedly kicking pregnant girlfriend

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Palmyra man on Thursday following an investigation pertaining to a fight at his residence.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Kristopher Fletcher for allegedly kicking his pregnant girlfriend twice, causing her to need medical attention.

Deputies charged Fletcher with assault in the 3rd degree and transported him to the Wayne County Jail.

Fletcher was arraigned early Friday morning. He will appear in the Village of Palmyra Court to answer to the charges at a later date.