ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students with the Palmyra-Macedon Central School district will be able to save some money through a new initiative.

Officials have announced each student within the district will be allowed to receive one regular school breakfast and lunch each day – free of charge.

This starts next Wednesday, November 1.

Any additional meals and snacks will still need to be paid for.

District officials credit expanded access to the federal Community Eligibility Provision for making this possible.