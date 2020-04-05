Palm Sunday at Holy Cross School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – This year’s Palm Sunday was unlike any other with people across the country urged to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Churches improvised.

The Holy Cross School found a fun way to celebrate by holding a parade and palm pick-ups.

The Holy Cross School also offered service online.

In the coming weeks, some of the most important religious holidays of the year will be celebrated including: Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

Pictures were provided by Holy Cross School.