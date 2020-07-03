Painting by blind artist featured in Jubilee Festival Poster

Temperatures today take a small step backward with highs into the middle 80s. Clouds will mix with times of sunshine, and if you're lucky, you'll catch a brief rain shower. The amount of rainfall will barely settle the dust, but the rain chance is probably the best we'll see for several days to come, so cross your fingers that your garden benefits from the few drops that fall. For those that love to take to the water with swimming, and boating, you'll like water temperatures on Lake Ontario, and on the Finger Lakes too, for that matter.

Our 4th of July looks dry as a bone with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s into the afternoon. Overall, it's a fantastic forecast for Independence Day, and those spending time outdoors won't have to worry about dodging storms. Sunday's highs will spike into the lower 90s as a ridge of high pressure begins to swell into the area. This will mark the beginning of a mini heat wave of sorts set to build across WNY. Our forecast for next week features daily highs in the 90-94 range from Monday-Friday. While we won't be setting records with numbers like that, it's an extended stretch of 90+ degree heat that will make for a prolonged period of uncomfortable weather. Heat Advisories may become necessary with the only hope for respite coming from the slight chance at an afternoon/evening downpour. Evidence suggest the following weekend could offer an increasing chance at rain, perhaps the catalyst needed to end the hot streak. For now, though, plan on heat headlining the forecast beyond the 4th of July.