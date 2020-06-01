Painted Post patrolman, former Corning officer suggests to ‘shoot’ protesters

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A former member of the Corning Police Department, Jamie Stewart, made a comment on Facebook suggesting to ‘shoot’ the protesters that are protesting the death of George Floyd.

The exact comment Stewart left was “Shoot one. Just one they will scatter like flies.” This comment has gained the attention of many community members.

Corning Police Chief Jeffrey Spaulding released a statement regarding Stewart’s post and said Stewart is a part-time officer in Painted Post and Addison.

Shawn Copp, Painted Post Village Officer in charge, told The Leader that the police department has addressed the issue of Stewart’s comment and that he is still a part-time patrolman.

“We can not tell you exactly what we’ve done because obviously, those matters are internal,” Copp told The Leader. “We can not tell you what we have done and not done with Officer Stewart, but it has been addressed.”

The Crystal City Police Benevolent Association had this to say on the matter:

“It has come to our attention that a former member of the Crystal City Police Benevolent Association, who has not been a member since 2018, has posted a comment …on social media that is completely insensitive and totally reprehensible. The comment would be inappropriate if made by anyone in the community but even more so when made by someone who is a former police officer. Our membership completely condemns the comment. We want to assure the citizens that we serve that his views in no way reflects the views or opinions of the members of the Crystal City Police Benevolent Association who are active and current Police Officers.”

Mayor Bill Boland in the City of Corning also released a statement regarding Stewart’s post.

“Mr. Stewart is not an employee of the City of Corning. He retired in Sep 2018 after 20 years service, 18 with the Corning PD. I believe, but cannot confirm, that he currently serves the Village of Painted Post. As for my personal opinion, like any rational person, I am shocked and appalled by it. I simply cannot not fathom how a person could get such a thing in their head, much less publish such extremism for others to read on social media. Very disturbing.”

18 News has reached out to Stewart but has not heard back at this time.