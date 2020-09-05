Package with racial slur written on it found at Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Department of Public Safety at Syracuse University continues to investigate, after a package with an anti-Black racial slur written on it was discovered on campus Friday.

According to a message on the University’s website, a student was sorting mail in Day Hall on Friday afternoon when he/she saw a package that had an anti-Black racial slur written on it.

Syracuse University says they do not know if a member of their campus community wrote the slur on the package or if it was delivered that way.

The Department of Public Safety is reviewing security cameras in the area as they try to identify who is responsible for this racist act.

After Syracuse University experienced racist incidents on their campus last semester, at the request of student groups, the University strengthened the punishment for racist violations and they say they plan to enforce it.

The message on Syracuse University’s website reads in part:

Over the last several months, our country has witnessed violent acts against Black Americans that disturbed us all. But we have also seen hope in the voices of brave Americans inspiring real change. That is courage. This act is cowardice. The slur discovered today is the act of an individual, or a few, operating in the shadows of anonymity. Whether this package arrived with the slur already written, or it happened by the hand of someone on our campus, the mind that embraces that kind of hate does not belong at Syracuse University. We must collectively condemn any act that degrades individuals or groups based on their race, ethnicity or for any other reason. We must hold each other accountable. And we must extend kindness and support for those who are targeted and those who are hurting. VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE STUDENT EXPERIENCE ROBERT HRADSKY, ED.D.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY CHIEF BOBBY MALDONADO

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 315-443-2224. You can also report a tip anonymously by clicking here.