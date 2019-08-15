PA police looking for suspect after finding cat with paintball markings

WEST SAINT CLAIR TOWNSHIP, P.A. (WTAJ) — Police in Bedford, Pennsylvania, are searching for a suspect after finding a cat covered with paintball markings.

According to police, a cat was located in the parking lot of the First Commonwealth Bank on Quaker Valley Road in Pleasantville Boro earlier in August.

The cat was severely injured and covered in paintball markings, according to the police report.

There are currently no suspects in the animal cruelty crime. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Bedford and mention incident PA19-1043856.