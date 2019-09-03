Live Now
PA man killed in Genesee County crash

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WROC)– A man from Saegertown, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday after a motorcycle accident in the village of Alexander.

Troopers of out SP Batavia said the accident took place on Broadway Road near State Route 98.

Troopers said a 2005 Harley Davidson was heading eastbound on Broadway Road and was slowing down to turn onto State Route 98.

The driver was identified as 65-year-old Frank Eckart and he was traveling with a 61-year-old passenger.

Troopers said both were ejected from the motorcycle.Both sustained serious injuries and Mercy Flight transported them to Erie County Medical Center.

Eckart died from his injuries on Sunday.

