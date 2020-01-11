PA man accused of shaking baby to calm boy down, causes head trauma

SCRANTON, P.A. (WBRE) – According to Scranton Police, Giovani Martoni, 31, of Scranton admitted to investigators that last year on November 12, he shook a 15-month-old baby boy in an attempt to calm him down.

Police said Martoni originally claimed the baby accidentally fell down the stairs. The child was unresponsive. Martoni called 911 and the baby’s mother.

Staff at Geisinger Children’s Hospital told investigators that the injuries were consistent with sudden stopping and starting of the baby’s head, agreeing that it would suggest the baby was shaken.

The baby sustained multiple hemorrhages among other brain injuries. He is currently recovering.

Martoni faces a charge of felony aggravated assault and other related charges.