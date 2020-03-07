PA couple accused of setting fire to building that housed their business

SUSQUEHANNA, P.A. (WIVT-TV) – A Pennsylvania couple is accused of setting on fire the building that housed their community newspaper business, the Susquehanna Transcript, last fall.

The Susquehanna building was engulfed in flames in September of 2019. A month later, the building was demolished.

Charles Ficarro was charged with arson and insurance fraud. The other owner was his wife Rita Ficarro.

State Police at the time continuing to look for a cause.

Five months later WIVT learned the fire started in a first floor closet and the owners are now charged with arson and insurance fraud.

Susan Dailey Thompson said, “I didn’t believe it. I really didn’t believe it.”

She has been purchasing the transcript’s newspaper for decades.

On the night of the fire, according to court paperwork, State Police obtained surveillance video from the gas station across the street, showing the couple entering and exiting within two minutes of the building catching fire.

State Police say Rita told them her husband was planning the fire with an employee – because they did not want to go through another winter having to pay for utilities for the apartment above.

Thompson said, “It’s been here forever, you know. And I just don’t believe they would do that.”

Jason Beardsley, ESQ/Ficarro’s Attorney said, “I was shocked it’s hard to believe that would happen that they would do that and I don’t believe it. I believe they are completely innocent.”

According to court documents the Ricarro’s insurance paid out the $35,000 to cover their losses due to the fire.

“The Ficarro’s Lawyer tells me the money that they received from their insurance company, the couple purchased equipment to operate the newspaper company out of their own home,” WIVT’s Cody Butler said.

On the Company’s website, news articles continuing to be published to this day.

“These people have continued business as normal. They have not benefited anything. They have had to put money to buy equipment out of their own pockets and that’s where we are at. And that’s not what guilty people do,” Beardsley said.