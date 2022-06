ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our over-the-air signal will be down overnight this upcoming Monday and Tuesday due to tower maintenance.

The outage will occur from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14.

This will impact our over-the-air signal and satellite. WROC will still be available through cable, YouTubeTV, Synchback, and other streaming services.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.